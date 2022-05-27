Hulbert Library summer reading program kicks off, petting zoo delights

Visitors to the Hulbert City Park last Wednesday made some new furry and feathered friends at a petting zoo put on by the Hulbert Community Library.
Rhonda Lee, manager of the HCL, was pleased with the May 25 event's attendance.
"We've had a pretty good turnout," said Lee. "I think over 50 people have come. The kids are enjoying it."
A kick off to the library's summer reading program, the occasion presented opportunities for kids to meet pigs, bunnies, chickens, goats and a duck named Fred.
"The program's theme this year is Oceans of Possibilities," said Lee. "It will run through the end of July, with reading continuing through August."
The summer reading program will run through the Beanstack app, which the library switched over to in 2020 to solve complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For every 100 minutes of reading time recorded in the app, kids will win a badge and a prize. After completing their first 100 minutes, participants will also be entered into a raffle to be drawn at the end of the program.
Regarding the importance of the program, Lee explained that reading over the summer can help prevent the "summer slide."
"It helps kids stay at their reading level," said Lee. "They can also read whatever they want, because sometimes teachers will only assign them reading at their grade level. With this, they can pick out the books that they like."
The petting zoo proved popular with families in the area, with many still there as the event was wrapping up. Set up in the Hulbert City Park's shelter, the kids and animals were shielded by the rain drizzling down that afternoon. The children were allowed inside the animal pen to pet them, crouching down to closely observe floppy ears and hooved feet.
Lee pointed out her favorite animal, a small pig.
"He's so little bitty," said Lee. "But she [the petting zoo owner] said one day he'll be a 100-plus pounds!"
The petting zoo was provided by Sarah Shearer, who owns Friendly Farms Mobile Petting Zoo with her husband. Shearer described that her business keeps pretty busy, especially over the summer."
"Our main goal is to put smiles on people's faces," said Shearer.
In a video posted to the HCL Facebook page, Library staff Riley Young detailed the variety of events the library has scheduled for their summer reading program through July, including Lego Club, craft time and visits from special performers.
"We have a lot of great events coming up," said Young. "We hope you check it out."
Check it out
For more information on upcoming events at the Hulbert Community Library, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HulbertCommunityLibrary.
