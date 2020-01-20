Hulbert Public Schools has announced its high school and middle school honor rolls for the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year for Hulbert High School and Hulbert Middle School.
First Semester Honor Rolls 2019-2020
HMS Superintendent’s Honor Roll: Deborah Billman, Mazie Carey, Lacy Chambers, Mitchell Conrad, Alyssa Fair, Nicholas Grim, Rebekah Harris, Rebecca Hendrickson, Milee Hubbard, Gracie Kempenich, Karen Landaverde, Neida Landaverde, Sophia Monroy, Jenna Murphy, Laira Neumeyer, Madison Potts, Max Purget, Ruben Ramos, Calan Teague, Daisy Teague, Evan Teague, Larat Teague and Holden Turney.
HMS Principal’s Honor Roll: Kenleigh Beaver, Autumn Bird, John Brown, Kaylee Carey, Maiella Castillo, Sadie Chambers, Caleb Clinton, Macy Davis, Logan Deer-in-water, Brooklyn Enkey, Tyren Gomez, Easton Graalfs, Haleigh Hakes, Alyee Hubbard, Alexis Korte, Trevor Mullins, Rylan Neumeyer, Levi Pippin, Callie Price, Ryan Rodriguez, Nicholas Scott, Karsyn Shankle, Hayley Smith, Logan Smith, Shelby Tannehill, Hayden Taylor, Dusty Tedder, Wyatt Tedder, Hailey Thompson and Clay Walls.
HHS Superintendent’s Honor Roll: Ella Beall, Callie Brave, Tiah Brayton, Lily Brown, Logan Brown, Megan Brown, Kaylei Cannon, Caroline Carey, Cheyanne Carey, Lillian Chambers, Corrie Davis, Sean Downey, Raegan Frazier, Sierra Gifford, Jessi Gladd, Madison Gould, Breanna Hampton, Mason Hill, Graycee Hubbard, Alexia Johnson, Haley Johnson, David Jones, Elizabeth Jones, Britany Juarez, Myriam Landaverde, Roberto Landaverde, Daylee McNeil, Kaitlyn Moore, Madison Morrow, Samantha Mullins, Katelyn Patterson, Maranda Potts, Emily Ramos, Nathan Rowan, Braden Ryals, McKenzie Scott, Sophie Shankle, Maria Sierra, Maurilio Sierra, Mattison Siler, Hank Slayton, Eli Stamps, Jennifer Stewart, Dillin Stilwell, Isaac Torrento, Corbin Turney, and Kaylen Walls.
HHS Principal’s Honor Roll: Abby Alberty, SchaunaAnn Altis, Sammy Anderson, Jacob Beall, Winter BIrdtail, Lucas Blackman, Lillian Bowlin, Mark Boyd, Stevie Brave, Emerson Brown, Dylan Cade, Evan Carr, Ethan Chuculate, Alison COle, Kaiya Dearborn, Izaiah Deerinwater, Nolan Edmundson, Kristopher Glenn, Zoe Green, Rayven Hardison, Trenton Hess, Shadow Hughes, Hank Jackson, Gavin Johnson, Johnathan-David Jones, Amaris Keener, Kalahnee Keene, America landeros, Brionka Magreno, Jaden May, Jasie McCarty, Haylee Mullins, Christian Nash, Vanessa Ortiz, Christian Price, Chessalyn Rankin, Thomas Ridenhour, Sierra Shelly, Dathan Sparks, Gavin Stauss, Wyatt Thurber, Patricia Wetzel, Cassidy Whitney, Deaven Whitney, and Jordan Williams.
