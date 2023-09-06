A Hulbert man accused of ramming his truck into another vehicle while people were inside it waived his preliminary hearing on Aug. 30, in Cherokee County District Court.
One count of battery with a dangerous weapon was against Joseph Anthony Michael Rush, 34, on March 23, 2023.
According to court documents, on March 16, 2023, “with intent to do them bodily harm,” the defendant reportedly battered the victim and a 3-year-old child, by ramming their Chevrolet Camaro with his pick-up truck, while they were inside the car.
During his initial appearance, Rush pleaded not guilty to the charge and was denied bond.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, with District Judge Doug Kirkley presiding. Rush is represented by local attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is representing the state.
