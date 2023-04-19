A Hulbert man died last month of complications from a stroke and trauma following a motor vehicle collision that occurred on Lost City Road on Feb. 5, 2023.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, Gregory Green, 69, was traveling southbound on Lost City Road, approximately 9.2 miles north of Hulbert in Cherokee County, when he failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle departed the roadway, and struck a tree.
Green was transported by Life Flight to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in stable condition with head and arm injuries.
It was reported Green’s seatbelt was in use, the airbags deployed, and the roadway was dry.
The collision was investigated by Troopers Matthew Williams of the Cherokee County Troop C Detachment, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Peggs Fire Department, Northeastern Health System EMS, Lt. David Kelly with the Cherokee County Troop B Detachment, the Collinsville Police Department, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Collinsville Fire Department, and the Collinsville EMS.
