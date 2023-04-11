A Hulbert man is being held without bond after he reportedly rammed his truck into another vehicle while people were inside it.
Joseph Anthony Michael Rush, 33, plead not guilty in Cherokee County District Court to the charge of battery with a dangerous weapon.
Rush appeared before Associate District Judge Joshua C. King on April 5 after the felony charge was filed against him on March 23.
According to court documents, on March 16, 2023, “without justifiable or excusable cause, battered” the victim and a 3-year-old child, by hitting their Chevrolet Camaro with them inside the vehicle with his Chevrolet Cheyenne pick-up truck, with intent to do them bodily harm.
Rush is scheduled to appear in court again before Judge King at 9 a.m. on April 26. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is representing the state.
