After pleading guilty in Cherokee County District Court, a man accused of first-degree rape received a 15-year suspended sentence and is required to register as a sex offender.
Matthew Erik Holderbee, 38, Hulbert, reached an agreement with the state and appeared before District Judge Doug Kirkley on April 27 when he accepted the plea bargain.
Charges were filed against Holderbee on June 21, 2021, where he first pleaded not guilty. On Sept. 7, 2022, the defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and on Dec. 16, 2022, he waived his right to a jury trial.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on May 21, 2021, where a 17-year-old girl claimed to have been raped twice that week by the defendant.
Following an examination when biological material was collected, the victim reported to authorities that after she told Holderbee she did not want to have sexual intercourse, he forced her to undress, and then proceeded to force her to have intercourse.
Reports indicate the victim provided authorities with voicemails from the defendant, who apologized and said, “I shouldn’t have ever forced you to have sex with me.”
As part of his sentence, Holderbee was also given a $500 fine, required to pay $230 to the Victim Compensation Fund, and was given 30 days to remove all firearms from his residence.
