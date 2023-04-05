Charged with aggravated possession of child pornography, a Hulbert man made his initial appearance in Cherokee County District Court on April 4, when he received a $100,000 bond.
According to court documents, on or between Jan. 1, 2022, and Nov. 26, 2022, Maxx Douglas McReynolds, 32, possessed, knowing of the contents, 100 or more separate items depicting child pornography on a borrowed Kindle Fire.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the Cherokee County Court Clerk’s office, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Hulbert Police Department on Nov. 26, 2022, regarding a Kindle Fire that reportedly contained child sexual abuse material.
The Kindle Fire purportedly belonged to McReynolds’ son, and the defendant had been using it as a means of communication, according to reports.
Upon first inspection, authorities discovered the device had approximately 69 images of “prepubescent females in sexual situations with adult men,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Some of the images also reportedly depicted prepubescent females performing oral sex on adult men, as well as having sexual intercourse with adult men.
According to the affidavit, 203 images of depicting child sexual abuse material were found to have been downloaded on the device between May 20, 2022, and Nov. 26, 2022.
While First Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordan is listed as representing the state, the next court date has not been scheduled.
