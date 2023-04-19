Having reached an agreement in Cherokee County District Court, a Hulbert man accused of first-degree rape is scheduled to accept a plea-bargain next week.
On June 21, 2021, charges were filed against Matthew Erik Holderbee, 38, Hulbert, and during his initial appearance on June 22, 2021, he pleaded not guilty to the charge.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the Cherokee County Court Clerk’s office on June 21, 2021, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on May 21, 2021, where a 17-year-old female claimed to have been raped twice that week by the defendant.
After the victim was examined by a sexual assault nurse examiner where biological material was collected, she told authorities one of the incidents took place in Locust Grove and the other in Hulbert.
According to reports, she told law enforcement after telling Holderbee she did not want to have sexual intercourse, he forced her to undress, and then proceeded to force her to have intercourse.
The victim reportedly provided authorities with voicemails from the defendant apologizing and stating, “I shouldn’t have ever forced you to have sex with me.”
According to the affidavit, Holderbee told deputies he did not have sexual intercourse with the victim in Locust Grove, but admitted to having consensual intercourse with her in Hulbert on May 20, 2021.
On Sept. 7, 2022, the defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and on Dec. 16, 2022, he waived his right to a jury trial.
According to court documents filed on March 3, 2023, the “parties have reached agreement.” The agreement was undisclosed.
Holderbee is represented by local attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Marny Hill is listed as representing the state. The defendant is scheduled to appear before District Judge Doug Kirkley at 1:30 p.m. on April 27, 2023, to accept the plea-bargain.
