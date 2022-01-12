Hulbert Public Schools has announced it will move to distance learning on Thursday, Jan. 13.
District officials had already said they would implement a virtual day on Friday, Jan. 14, so in light of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, classes will not meet in person until at least Tuesday, Jan. 18.
At this point, members of the student body who are either sick or in quarantine have met 20 percent – the minimum required to shut down the school. All basketball games are also canceled this week.
“There is nothing more important to Hulbert Public Schools than the safety and health of our students, our staff, and their families. We continue to work directly with county health officials to address this situation and will continue to follow all COVID-related safety procedures,” wrote HPS Superintendent Jolyn Choate on a notice posted to HPS’ website and on the HPS Facebook page.
Woodall Public Schools officials say they will continue in-person learning as long as the staff is available to teach and supervise students.
“Right now, we are in really good shape, but we know that could change daily. We have increased our masking level from masks optional to masks highly recommended," said HPS Superintendent Ginger Knight. "We will follow the new CDC recommendations for quarantines and isolations. We will continue to implement our protocols we have in place with social distancing, sanitation, and good hygiene habits."
