Candidates for municipal offices in Hulbert may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb, 1, until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, according to Tiffany Rozell, Cherokee County Election Board secretary.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board office, 914 S. College Ave., for the following Hulbert offices: Two trustee positions; and one clerk/treasurer position (unexpired).
The municipal offices at stake in will be filled in the nonpartisan election scheduled for April 6. For more information, call the Election Board at 918-456-2261.
