Hulbert Public School has announced the Hulbert High School Class of 2020's valedictorian and salutatorian.
The valedictorian is Elizabeth Jones, with a cumulative GPA of 4.20. Elizabeth has been involved with the academic team, National Honor Society, and Reaching Our Hulbert Community. She does volunteer work at the nursing home, loves art and painting, and spends her free time writing or reading. Elizabeth wants to open her own bakery when she completes culinary school.
Graycee Hubbard is the salutatorian, with a cumulative GPA of 4.19. Graycee has attended Hulbert for 14 years, and has taken concurrent classes for two years. Graycee has been involved with volleyball, student council, National Honor Society, and has been a manager for other sports. She will be attending the University of Central Oklahoma and plans to major in photography. Graycee then wants to pursue a career as a photographer, doing both studio and freelance work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.