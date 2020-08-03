Hulbert offers several options for student learning

Like most schools in the area, Hulbert Public Schools has altered its 2020-2021 calendar.
“The School Board voted to move the start date of the school back to Aug. 27, to allow teachers to prepare for the challenges [of] the COVID pandemic. Like other school districts, we are also awaiting the necessary technology, PPE and other required essentials to open safely,” said Superintendent Jolyn Choate. “In an effort for all students to remain Riders and learn from our Hulbert staff, we will offer different pathways of learning. Each family may request the learning pathway that best suits their student’s needs and learning styles.”
HPS will follow guidelines from the state departments of health and education. HPS will conduct normal school operations when zero to low cases of COVID-19 exist in the community. Remote learning for all students will be activated if there is medium to high community spread.
“HPS will continue to monitor community spread and adjust this plan accordingly. As we navigate through these ever-changing times, we are very appreciative of the patience and support of our students, staff and families,” said Choate.
Each enrolled student will participate in traditional and remote learning, unless the application, intake process, and eligibility is completed and finalized for blended or virtual learning. Applications for virtual/blended learning are due by Aug. 7. Elementary school requests will go to Aubree Korte at akorte@hulbertriders.net, and middle or high school requests will go to Rachel Buford at rbuford@hulbertriders.net.
Choate noted the courseware for blended and virtual are not National Collegiate Athletic Association approved.
“If your child plans to participate in college athletics, you should not choose blended or virtual,” she said.
Elementary parents who filled out digital enrollment forms do not have to come to school to fill out paperwork Aug. 3-6. If a paper packet is needed, they may be picked up Aug. 3-6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Middle and high school schedule pickup will be on the following days in the cafeteria from 8-11:30 a.m.: grades 6-9, Aug. 3; seniors, Aug. 4; juniors, Aug. 5; and sophomores, Aug. 6
“If you fill out a digital enrollment form, you may just come pick up your schedule. If you need a paper packet, they will be available on schedule pick-up day and must be completed before getting a schedule,” said Choate.
Cherokee Nation will be on site Aug. 10-13 during enrollment for prekindergartners. Parents need to go to the school to pick up and-or complete needed paperwork. They will need to bring: birth certificate, Social Security card, immunization record, insurance card, CDIB card if applicable, physical and dental screenings, income verification, and proof of residence.
Students in the traditional path of learning will have in-person instruction on site, and will transition as needed between in-class and remote learning. The remote learning days will depend on outbreaks, and could be used during inclement weather. It will count as a school day, and may feature live lessons or tutorials and prerecorded videos. Physical distancing will be implemented as possible, and masks are required for all staff and students.
“Encourage your child to wear a mask, if feasible, to assist in protecting our staff who may be in the vulnerable population,” said Choate.
Requirements and recommendations are subject to change.
HPS has increased its cleaning and preparation of facilities, and frequent hand-washing and other healthy protocols will be implemented and practiced.
“We will have hand sanitizer available. Upon notification of a positive COVID case in a building and/or classroom, the school will be closed and cleaned. During closure, remote learning will be implemented,” said Choate.
“It is important that all families partner with us in monitoring the health of your students and families. We ask that temperatures be taken on a daily basis at home. No student with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher without medicine may enter any HPS facility,” said Choate. “It is imperative for the health and safety of all students and staff that students remotely learn on days they have a fever or any symptoms of illness. Remote learning will not count against attendance if the student completes online lessons in the allotted time frame.”
Depending on the virus, all athletics and activities will continue as planned, with extra measures taken to ensure the safety of students and staff, and additional measures may be implemented.
The virtual and blended learning options require a one-semester commitment. Students in grades 6-12 may choose the blended options, which combines traditional with virtual coursework via Edmentum. At least one course will be taken on campus, and transportation will only be offered during the normal morning and afternoon bus routes. Certain classes may require a fee.
“If the course does not already exist, there will be a fee, as Hulbert will be required to pay Edmentum for an instructor and course content. The greatest effort will be made to only enroll students in classes that have instructors,” said Choate.
The virtual learning program will not require students to be on campus, and is offered to all grade levels.
“A Hulbert teacher directs the instruction. Tutoring, assistance and assessments will be given at an agreed upon location, but no classes require regular physical attendance,” said Choate.
Parents are asked to contact the students’ site if the family needs assistance with internet access, devices, or meals.
Donations of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, masks, no-touch thermometers, and additional school supplies would be helpful at each site, according to Choate. Students are also asked to not share supplies, and to bring their own water bottles.
“This is a new world we are in,” said Choate. “It’s give-and-take on both sides, across the board.”
