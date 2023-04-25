HULBERT – After being recognized for his exceptional service to the community, Hulbert Police Department Officer Anthony Torix will be presented with the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police Life Saving Award in May.
The Life Saving Award is awarded to law enforcement officers or civilian employees who, acting with disregard for their own personal safety and by their prompt and alert action, saves the life of an individual or of several people by a heroic act.
In October 2022, Torix, who has been employed with the Hulbert Police Department for 10 years, responded to a call that led him to the award.
“Torix is very deserving of this award,” said Hulbert Police Chief Brandon Quimby. “This is just one incident that has been acknowledged, and he has been involved in many situations over the years. He has always shown integrity and compassion for the citizens of Hulbert. It’s an honor to be a part of the same team.”
The OACP is the largest law enforcement executive and administrative association in Oklahoma. Their members come from many facets of professional agencies and departments throughout the state. The Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police has a strong objective of goals that are to foster strong ethical standards and a commitment of professional conduct in law enforcement through education, professional training, communications, and improving laws that protect the citizens of communities throughout Oklahoma.
As an organization, the OACP has many members, who become one voice for stronger laws to protect the citizens of Oklahoma through legislative committees, community policing, continuous professional training, and education.
Torix will be recognized and receive his award in May at the OACP Annual Awards Banquet at the Choctaw Casino Hotel and Resort in Durant.
