HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during an Oct. 8 meeting, tabled a drainage and sidewalk project on Sixth Street until the spring.
Trustee Tristan Brave pointed out the board chose to put it off until next year during September's meeting. Hulbert Public Works Authority Superintendent Justin Hamby said he wanted to discuss the project because it's been talked about for several years.
"It's been a thorn in my side," said Mayor Shirley Teague. "Where do you come when they come to Hulbert to visit? Where is the biggest part of the people who come to see Hulbert: the school. As they see that ditch there with that growler in it, I don't think it gives them a good impression."
Brave agreed with Teague, but stressed the city just spent $250,000, and this project would run another $30,000.
"We could wait about a year and have it taken care of, and it's lasted this long. Is it eating the roadway at all, or is it just looks?" Brave said.
Teague said the issue had to do with damage and not aesthetics.
Town Clerk Leona Welch recommended the board tabled its discussion until the spring. Trustee Jim Morgan and Brave agreed, while Teague voted against it.
The board discussed the upcoming holidays and what to do in regard to social distancing, and if they'd have to cancel their traditional Christmas parade.
"If you don't want to see everybody gathering like they've been doing, it's best to not even have one," Welch said.
Teague said she wanted the public's input on the matter and would make a final decision in a special meeting.
"A decision really needs to be made this month one way or the other. This is such a time where you don't really know what to do. We'll see around town and see how people actually feel about it, and see what they think," Teague said.
Brave said he will set up a poll on the City of Hulbert Facebook page by Monday, Oct. 12, to see what the community would like to do.
In other business, Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe reported the HPD logged five county calls, two arrests, and seven vehicle impoundments. Out of 108 total contacts, 68 citations were issued.
What's next
The regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
