HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a March 9 meeting held at city hall, discussed the food truck policy regarding the number of times a week a vendor can set up within the city limits.
"Each vendor is allowed to set up at a specific location one day a week," said Mayor Kenneth Fore. "Two weeks ago, we had a vendor here three times in one week."
The week refers to a calendar week, Sunday to Saturday. Fore said he does not agree to having one vendor come in for more than once a week.
"More than once a week and you are killing your local businesses," Fore said.
A discussion ensued on what the trucks give back to the community.
"Some of the food vendors are local with kids in the Hulbert school," said Amanda Hakes, trustee. "Hulbert gets tax revenue and [tax revenue is] how the town runs."
"We have businesses in this town that give and give to the community. Some people don't realize what they give or how much," said Fore.
The matter was tabled.
Nobody has announced a run this year for the clerk-treasurer position. A discussion on options included possibly hiring a clerk-treasurer, as there is an issue getting people to run for the office.
Justin Hamby, public works superintendent, and City Manager Justin Hamby, along with City Attorney Grant Lloyd, and interim Clerk-Treasurer Kim Boston, will work together on the ordinance clarifying the roles of that new position for the next meeting.
The Easter egg hunt is slated to be held on April 1 at 11 a.m. in the park. If the park is flooded, signs will be set up indicating the new location.
A block party as a fundraiser for Shop With a Cop is scheduled for June 24. Last year, $2,000 was raised for eight kids. There will be a band and dunk tank. It was suggested Assistant Police Chief Woodstock be in the tank.
"For the kids, I'll do it," said Woodstock.
Linda and Woody Woodard of the Tulsa Walking Club presented plans for Hulbert to host 20-30 people to walk a designated route around the town, June 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plans call for walkers to start at the park and follow the proposed map. Members get patches for their jackets for walks they complete.
"We like walking through small towns. You see things you don't see when driving, like the log cabin with the cat, and Shade Addition," said Woody Woodard.
"We would like to see more of this kind of thing, so we can get our walkability established," said Tristan Brave, Trustee. "I'm so glad you are looking at Hulbert [for this walk]."
A motion was presented and passed to purchase body cameras for the police department. Total cost is $51,597, paid for with funds from a grant from Cherokee Nation and the city's budget.
Employee stipends of $3,000 for those who worked during the tough times of the pandemic were approved. There are five full-time employees and one part-time employee.
"Given the dedication our employees showed us during the pandemic - and I mean, it got hairy at times - I think we ought to give $3,000 to the six that are still here," said Brave.
In other business, Hulbert Police Department logged 157 traffic stops, 71 citations, eight speeding, 17 county calls, 10 impounds, and two search warrants. There were 11 arrests: two trafficking fentanyl, two warrants, three drugs, one aggravated domestic assault and battery, one possession of stolen tag, one public intoxication, and one DUI-drugs.
The fire department had two structure fires, one wildfire, one car wreck, and six medical calls.
What's next
The next Hulbert Town Meeting is scheduled for April 13 at 6:30 p.m.
