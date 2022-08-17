HULBERT – A Hulbert woman is accusing the police department of circumventing the law against operating a “speed trap” by citing drivers for a "new" traffic violation, but it turns out the infraction has been on the books for a while.
Marge Burton sent out emails to the Daily Press and the Muskogee Phoenix this week, alleging HPD is now ticketing drivers for having items such as air fresheners and disability parking placards hanging from their rearview mirrors.
“There are 13 states which prohibit the hanging of items from the rearview mirror. Oklahoma is not one of those states,” Burton stated in her email.
However, Oklahoma Statute 47 OS 12-404 states it’s unlawful to suspend signs, posters, objects, obscures, or impair the driver’s clear view of the highway. According to drhandicap.com, an Oklahoma handicap parking permit is to be displayed from a rearview mirror when the vehicle is parked and must be removed when the vehicle is in motion. Handicap placards clearly state that they are not to hang from the mirror while the vehicle is in motion, although many drivers disregard this mandate.
Mayor Kenneth Fore Jr. was contacted about the speed trap allegation, and he confirmed it’s illegal to have items hanging from a rearview mirror when the vehicle is operating on the road.
Newly appointed interim Police Chief Brandon Quimby said that for Burton to assert that citing drivers for items obstructing their view constitutes a “speed trap,” there would have to be a speeding infraction – and that's not the case.
“I was explained in the academy is that one of those air fresheners – the tree air fresheners – can obstruct the view of a full-size motorcycle at 125 feet. That motorcycle at 125 feet going 65 mph, it’s not going to take it very long to be impacted by the car that’s being obstructed by the air freshener,” Quimby said.
Some may argue an air freshener isn’t sufficient probable cause to get pulled over by law enforcement, but a clear violation of state law constitutes probable cause, officials confirmed.
Hulbert isn’t the only law enforcement agency that pulls over drivers who have items hanging from their rearview mirrors. In August 2021, a driver was cited for obstruction of view for having multiple items dangling from the mirror.
Another driver was pulled over in July 2021 after officers pulled her over for the traffic violation. She was ultimately booked for drug possession when methamphetamine, marijuana, and syringes were found in her vehicle.
Sgt. Brad Baker, with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, stopped a vehicle in November 2021, and ended up arresting the driver after narcotics and a firearm were found. The driver was a convicted felon, and the initial traffic stop was due to items hanging from the rearview mirror.
A convicted felon who was in possession of a firearm was arrested when he was pulled over due to having chains and necklaces hanging from his mirror.
