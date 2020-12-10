HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during an Dec. 10 meeting, discussed what they called dire steps needed to procure CARES Act funds.
Hulbert Volunteer Fire Chief Kenneth Fore Jr. said he has yet to see the $44,860 in funding, and they have until Dec. 31 to request it.
“Hulbert was granted $44,860.69 and that grant is for PPE and emergency services,” Fore said. “It’s to buy your PPE, if you need any other gear or anything to use that.”
Kimberly Boston said she hasn’t seen that money, and she’s been monitoring Town Clerk Leona Welch’s email since she’s been gone due to COVID-19.
“They told her they were taking it on a case-by-case scenario, and when they got to her case, they would email her or contact her,” Boston said. “I haven’t seen it and I’ve checked her email every day.”
Mayor Shirley Teague advised Boston to contact someone from the state before it’s too late.
“We definitely need to check that out, because we definitely don’t need to miss that,” Teague said. “We’ve got very few days to put in for that, and I’d contact them and explain the situation with [Leona].”
The board gave its nod to a REAP Grant for $72,800. Hulbert Public Works Authority Superintendent Justin Hamby said they will use the funds to check for sewer leaks.
In other business, Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe reported the HPD logged one county call, no arrests, and seven vehicle impoundments. Out of 61 total contacts, 40 citations were issued.
What's next
The regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
