HULBERT – Talk about the upcoming school year dominated the Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education regular meeting on Aug. 10.
Topics included software contracts, the hiring of staff and faculty, bids for milk, an alternative education agreement, and spectators at sporting events.
With the coronavirus on their minds, many parents came to the meeting wanting to learn more about schoolwide procedures. Aimee Stilwell, a first-grade teacher at the elementary school, came to the meeting as both a teacher and a parent. As the school year approaches, she is worried about what the classroom setting will look like.
“I just want to know what’s going on,” she said.
Bobbie Stamps is the 4-H Leader for Hulbert. She attended as a concerned parent because she wants to know what procedures the district is taking to ensure the safety for students in extracurricular activities.
“There have been 4-H events where students were allowed to show their livestock during this pandemic. They have been able to isolate their students to limit exposure to other contestants,” said Stamps.
She hopes HPS will continue to create policies that will keep kids in school and keep them safe. To accommodate these concerns, the Board of Education voted and passed 3-2 a measure to promote safety at after-school and sporting events.
“For extracurricular activities, Hulbert Public Schools will follow the guidelines put forth by OSSAA for Fall Activities with the addition that there will be no spectators at events if at the Red Level,” read Superintendent Jolyn Choate.
In other words, spectators will be allowed to attend after-school sports and activities when community spread is low, but if it heightens, athletes will compete without an audience. Choate also said that this policy will only be enforced if athletes are permitted to play at all, which she indicated is not guaranteed.
So far, Hulbert’s fall sports season has not yet been canceled.
The board voted to continue its contract with TeacherEase, the web-based program that allows teachers to manage attendance, grade books, lunch bills, and classroom schedules. Members agreed to not renew their contract with Edgenuity, their curriculum-based software. Instead, they voted to implement Edmentum.
“Edmentum cut us a deal that we cannot refuse,” said Choate.
Edmentum is a comparable program to Edgenuity that the district will implement to accommodate its virtual and blended education.
HPS does not employ a certified public librarian. Instead, it has hired a part-time librarian for two days a week, and an assistant for three. The board voted to continue to split time between two librarians, rather than hiring one certified librarian full-time. Choate advocated for the new librarian: “We don’t have a full-time librarian. I’ve met this new lady. She is a sharp person, so she will be great.”
The board also unanimously voted to approve the Memorandum of Understanding, an agreement with Tahlequah Public Schools to collaborate on alternative education.
What's next
The next Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education meeting will be Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the HPS Auditorium.
