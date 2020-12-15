Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of a probe by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The Hulbert Board of Trustees held a special meeting Tuesday, during which they voted to suspend Rowe.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault contacted the OSBI on Dec. 1 after a woman filed a report claiming Rowe had sexually assaulted her in August 2019. The OSBI confirmed it is investigating a “Hulbert official,” but did not specify a name.
A protective order filed against Rowe by the woman was dismissed last week after the plaintiff said his attorney intimidated her. According to records, the victim requested the emergency protective order be dismissed, and said she feared nude photographs of her would be published online.
Willis said Rowe’s attorney, Janet Bickel, had intimidated her. Bickel confirmed she represented Rowe and that she had met with Willis and the Help In Crisis advocate before the hearing. The attorney declined to comment on what she said to Willis.
Willis said she contacted the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after Rowe threatened her. Willis claims Rowe had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.
Trustee Tristan Brave made the motion to suspend Rowe with pay, pending the investigation and further information. Trustee Jim Morgan seconded.
After adjournment, a man attending the meeting asked Mayor Shirley Teague how long the city was going to pay Rowe to “stay home.”
“We’re going to just wait until we get some information on it. Right now, we have nothing,” Teague said. “The only information that we’ve actually been handed — I’ve been told that there was a report a filed. The next I saw was in the [Daily Press] paper. I didn’t know anything and we’re not saying ‘guilty,’ ‘not guilty.’”
Teague said officials are trying to protect everyone in case something else happens.
“It would be on us, on [Rowe], or whoever. That’s what we’re trying to do and I’m trying to think of the little city of Hulbert,” Teague said.
The mayor said Assistant Chief Carl Smith will be supervising HPD.
