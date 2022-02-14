HULBERT – The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a Feb. 10 meeting, approved a pay increase for the police chief.
The board entered into executive session to discuss action related to the employment, promotion, evaluations and/or salary of Police Chief Carl Smith, who said he made $20 an hour before his raise to $24 an hour.
The board gave its nod to the extension of natural gas lines to Dawson Ridge Addition in phases.
Town Clerk/Treasurer Seth Welch said the board discussed and tabled the item in reference to an online and card payment system integration of Caselle and The Payment Group.
The next meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is March 10 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
