Hulbert police chief's goal is to rebuild public trust

HULBERT – The newly appointed Hulbert police chief said his main goal is to rebuild the community’s trust.
Carl Smith was appointed police chief Feb 23 with the support of town officials. Smith said he has always been interested in law enforcement, but he was 30 before he stepped into that career path.
Smith was born in Tahlequah and graduated from Salina High School. He began working as a stevedore.
“I worked on barges and I’ve been a welder, and I worked security at the casino,” said Smith. “I started college when I was 30 and took criminal justice, and when I graduated, I started working at the casino.”
Smith was then a reserve officer for the Mounds Police Department and traveled an hour and 15 minutes two ways, every day.
“I worked for Mounds PD about eight months while I got my reserve certification. From there, I started reserving at Wagoner PD and worked part-time there. I came back to Cherokee County and was supervisor at the jail when I came to Hulbert. I was part-time and worked part-time and worked my way to full-time,” said Smith.
Smith was appointed assistance police chief in July 2020, and he remained in that role until Dec. 15, when he took the reins from then-Police Chief Casey Rowe.
Rowe was terminated Feb. 11 and Smith was sworn in Feb. 23.
Smith said he’s excited about his new role and is trying to rebuild the HPD and regain the public’s trust.
“That’s going to be the tough part, earning back the community’s trust back,” said Smith. “I’m looking forward to building a better relationship with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.”
Smith said he has six months from his swearing-in to complete 40 hours of Police Chief Administrative School.
He married his wife, Shelby, in October 2020, and he has four children.
“It’s very humbling that I started how and when I did, and made it as far as I have. I’m just thinking about it, and it still shocks me,” said Smith.
