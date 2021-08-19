On Wednesday night, the Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education voted to require that masks be worn by every adult and student, regardless of vaccination status.
The mandate defies Oklahoma Senate Bill 658, which prevents public school districts from requiring masks without Gov. Kevin Stitt's declaring an emergency. He has not done so.
Hulbert will join Oklahoma City Public Schools and Santa Fe South Schools, both of which have previously announced they will enforce a mask mandate.
This announcement came after Hulbert Middle School and Hulbert High School went virtual until the end of the week because more than 25 percent of their school populations went on quarantine. The elementary school did not shut down.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.