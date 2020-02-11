Hulbert Public Schools announced its Secondary and Elementary Teachers of the Year winners Monday. Present were, front row from left: Mike McGavock, NeoHealth; Rachel Buford, High School Teacher of the Year; Betty Sly, Support Employee of the Year; Aimee Stilwell, Elementary Teacher of the Year; Tiffany Turner and Paul Bright with Back of Cherokee County. Back row: Taf Morphis, elementary principal; Scott Kempenich, superintendent; Chad Botts, high school principal.