Monday morning, Hulbert Public Schools announced its Secondary and Elementary Teachers of the Year winners. These two will be voted on in March for the District Teacher of the Year.
The Hulbert High School Teacher of the Year representative is Rachel Buford, who has been serving HPS for 29 years and is currently the high school/middle school counselor.
The Hulbert Elementary Teacher of the Year representative is Aimee Stillwell.
"Aimee is a first-grade teacher and does a great job in the classroom finding opportunities to develop an awesome relationship with all of her students," said Scott Kempenich, HPS superintendent.
The Districtwide Support Employee of the Year representative is Betty Sly.
"Ms. Betty, as she is known to the students, has served HPS for 22 years in different roles. Currently, she serves as a teachers' assistant in the elementary and is very deserving of this honor," said Kempenich.
The district winner was honored with a gift basket and gift card from the Bank of Cherokee County, and a monetary award from NeoHealth. Subway is donating a gift card for the district Teacher of the Year winner in March.
"Having local businesses that help sponsor this event shows our teachers and staff know how much they are appreciated in the community," said Kempenich.
