Hulbert Public School teachers spent two days training for Social Emotional Learning (SEL) to get ready for the upcoming school year. The training was lead by SEL instructor and curriculum developer Keeth Matheny.
“Trauma comes in three waves: the event that causes trauma, the economic impact of the trauma, and the final yet largest wave is mental health impact of the trauma,” said Matheny.
Hulbert teachers are training so they can have the tools they need to help students who are returning to school process any trauma they have experienced over the past year and a half.
The five core SEL competencies include: self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision making, social awareness, and relationship skills. The training includes breathing techniques, how to create meaningful relationships, how to check in with students emotionally and how to get students help beyond the classroom. It also emphasized how important it is for teachers to rest, recover, and take care of themselves.
“Your students deserve a fully rested, recharged and regulated you,” said Matheny.
As teachers wind down their summer and start mentally and physically preparing for the upcoming school year, Matheny shared with them his thoughts: “The front line of building a better world is in our classrooms and our kitchen tables.”
