Hulbert Public Schools has announced its fall Superintendent and Principal Honor Rolls for the middles and high schools.
Students on the Hilbert Middle School Superintendent's Honor Roll are: Sadie Chambers, Addison Clay, Easton Graalfs, Alexis Korte, Neida Landaverde, Levi Pippin, Madison Potts, Max Purget, Ruben Ramos, Ryan Rodriguez, Karsyn Shankle, Logan Smith, Calan Teague, Daisy Teague, Evan Teague, Larat Teague, and Holden Turney.
Students on the Hilbert Middle School Principal's Honor Roll are: Kenleigh Beaver, Savannah Beaver, Autumn Bird, Kaylee Carey, Caleb Clinton, Gracie Conrad, Mitchell Conrad, Macy Davis, Logan Deer-in-water, Samilynn Dodd, Ethan Ellis, Katie Faglie, Walter Faglie, Aveah Gifford, Haleigh Hakes, Logan Harris, Rebekah Harris, Tevan Hayward, Alyee Hubbard, Shane Hubbard, Nayeli Juarez, Janethe Landaverde, Karen Landaverde, Tyler Miller, Emma Pickel, Tyler Simpson, Jamen Sims, Hayley Smith, Hayden Taylor, Dusty Tedder, Hailey Thompson, Natalie White, and Christopher Willis.
Students on the Hilbert High School Superintendent's Honor Roll are: Sammy Anderson, Ella Beall, Callie Brave, Lily Brown, Caroline Carey, Mazie Carey, Ethan Chuculate, Daniel Craig, Madelyn Crawford, Kaiya Dearborn, Nolan Edmundson, Julian Eligio, Raegan Frazier, Nicholas Grim, Breanna Hampton, Trenton Hess, Milee Hubbard, Cody Hudson, Haley Johnson, Brittany Juarez, Myriam Landaverde, America Landeros, Brionka Magareno, Daylee McNeil, Haylee Mullins, Jenna Murphy, Tye Parker, Katelyn Patterson, Victorya Poorman, Maranda Potts, Emily Ramos, Ismael Reyes, Nathan Rowan, Braden Ryals, Sophie Shankle, Sierra Shelly, Maurilio Sierra, Jordan Smith, Eli Stamps, Dillin Stilwell, Kaylen Walls, and Patricia Wetzel.
Students on the Hilbert High School Principal's Honor Roll are: Jacob Beall, Deborah Billman, Winter Birdtail, Cameron Boston, Kaylei Cannon, Aidan Carey, Lillian Chambers, Alison Cole, Brandon Cole, Gentry Cook, Brett Cox, Sean Downey, Alyssa Fair, Jasmine Garcia, Kristopher Glenn, Michael Gordon, Joey Greathouse, Adam Hinkle, Hank Jackson, Brea Lamb, Jasie McCarty, Sophia Monroy, Trevor Mullins, Laira Neumeyer, Ahren Norris, Thomas Pritchett, Luis Santana, Heavenly Stephens, Jennifer Stewart, Isaac Torrento, Kyle Welch, Trey West, and Kelton Whitekiller.
