From staff reports
MUSKOGEE — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma has reported that Jeramey Dill, 34, of Hulbert, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for one count of use, carry, and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
The charges arose from investigations by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
On May 3, 2021, during a violent argument, Dill pulled a handgun and discharged his weapon multiple times. The victim sustained a non–life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg and Dill fled the scene before deputies arrived.
Investigators recovered several .40-caliber shell casings from the scene. Dill was arrested at his residence the following day by investigators serving a search warrant and confessed to the shooting.
Dill pleaded guilty to the offense Oct. 28, 2021.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice launched a violent crime reduction strategy to foster trust and legitimacy in our communities, support community-based organizations that help prevent violence, set focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and produce measurable results.
The Honorable Charles B. Goodwin, U.S. district judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, presided over the hearings in Oklahoma City. Dill will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshal pending transportation to a designated U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to serve his sentence of incarceration.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Bondura represented the United States.
