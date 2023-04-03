The Tahlequah Rotary Club announced the Hulbert Students of the Month for January, February, and March. From left are: Rotarian Crosby Caughron, and March Hulbert student Melanie Phillips. Not pictured is March Student of the Month Tye Rider, February students Kaylen Walls and Kaiya Dearborn, and January students Britany Juarez and Sophia Shankle.
Hulbert Rotary Students of the Month
