The Tahlequah Rotary Club announces the Hulbert Students of the Month for January, February, and March. From left are: Rotarian Crosby Caughron, and March Hulbert student Melanie Phillips. Not pictured is March Student of the Month Tye Rider, February students Kaylen Walls and Kaiya Dearborn, and January students Britany Juarez and Sophia Shankle.