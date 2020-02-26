Hulbert Rotary Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County has announced the Hulbert High School Students of the Month for February. Present were, from left: HHS students Jessi Gladd and Rayven Hardison, and Rotary President Wayne Coldwell.

Students who received recognition are Jessi Gladd and Rayven Hardison.

