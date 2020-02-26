Hulbert Rotary Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County has announced the Hulbert High School Students of the Month for February. Present were, from left: HHS students Jessi Gladd and Rayven Hardison, and Rotary President Wayne Coldwell.
The Rotary Club of Tahlequah/Cherokee County has announced the Hulbert High School Students of the Month for February.
Students who received recognition are Jessi Gladd and Rayven Hardison.
WELLING [mdash] age 47. NSU Sanitation Technician. Died Sunday, February 23rd, in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services Friday, February 28th, 10:00am Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Barber Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, February 27th, 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 84. Seamstress. Died February 19th, 2020 in Tahlequah. Funeral Services February 24th, 2020 2:00 PM Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment Price Cemetery in Tahlequah. Visitation February 22nd, 2020 from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
