HULBERT – The Hulbert Board of Trustees sacked the town's police chief during a Feb. 11 meeting.
Trustee Tristan Brave confirmed Casey Rowe was terminated for undisclosed reasons. Trustees had voted to suspended Rowe with pay, pending an OSBI investigation, during a Dec. 15 special meeting.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault contacted the OSBI on Dec. 1 after a woman filed a report claiming Rowe had sexually assaulted her in August 2019. The OSBI confirmed it is investigating a “Hulbert official,” but did not specify a name.
According to online court reports, the protective order has been dismissed.
During a Jan. 19 special meeting, trustees asked for more time to discuss possible disciplinary action of Rowe. Mayor Shirley Teague said she wanted to look further into a matter.
“We need a little bit more discussion and looking into this. There are some things that we’re talking about, but at this time, I’m going to make a motion to table that,” said Teague.
Trustees had also discussed city property in the possession of Rowe during Tuesday’s meeting.
Kimberly Boston confirmed that Rowe had returned an iPad, a set of keys, and a radar detector. However, she said a second iPad had not been returned.
“We’re assuming he has the other iPad and he has in his possession a flip phone as part-time,” said Boston. “It is just a device and there’s no number tied to it.”
Whether Rowe returned those items as of Thursday's date of his termination is undetermined.
Assistant Chief Carl Smith has been supervising HPD since Rowe was suspended. Brave said Smith will resume that role until further notice.
