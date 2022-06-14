The Hulbert School Board agreed on five new hires and three resignations during a Monday, June 13 meeting.
The board entered into executive session to discuss the hiring of five employees. Superintendent Jolyn Choate confirmed that the board hired Lakisha Blandon, John Rozell, Kristy Hodgson, Ramsey Arnall, and Tanner Ratliff.
Board members tabled a janitorial services contract with Statewide Commercial Cleaning Co. until next month.
No recommended changes were made on the school's Return to Learn Plan for the fiscal year, and there was no community public comment.
During the superintendent’s report, Choate said there were 120 participants in summer school, and 27 students in Driver’s Education. Maintenance and year-end closeouts are occurring.
The resignation of three school employees was granted. They were Katrina Whitener, Gabriela Castro, and Cody Hubbard.
What's next
The next Hulbert School Board meeting is July 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
