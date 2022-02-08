The Hulbert School Board held its monthly meeting on Feb. 7, during which it approved administrator contracts for Taf Morphis, principal of Hulbert Elementary School; Chad Botts, Middle/High School principal; and Jamie Kirk, administrative assistant for the superintendent's office.
In December, the district welcomed Bledsoe, Hewett, and Gulekson to its board meeting to present results of an investigation involving two former employees, Leslie Mack and Becky Morehead, who misappropriated more than a quarter million dollars.
The contract of the Broken Arrow-based firm is up for renewal, and the board decided to table the decision to explore more options.
"I haven't shopped around yet. I am bringing it to you. If you'd like me to do so, I don't mind," said HPS Superintendent Jolyn Choate.
Jamie Tannehill, HPS board member, requested that the motion be tabled.
"Could we shop around?" she said.
The board approved a renewal of its contract with ADPC to provide the district with accounting and payroll software and support for the 2022-2023 school year.
"This does not include outsourcing payroll and treasury. This is just for the software. This is the time of year that this comes off. It is something Kelly [Brown, HPS administrative secretary] is very comfortable with," said Choate.
Other items approved include updating the HPS School Board policies in regard to Community Relations, and the transfer policy FE; transferring funds to the activity accounting No. 806, Class of 2021, evenly to the sub-accounts for the Class of 2022 through 2027; the approving of the Oklahoma Teacher & Leader Effectiveness License Agreement for the 2022-2023 school year; approving a 2022-2023 contract with Barlow for Federal Programs; and a contract with Ruth Kelley for school pictures.
During the meeting, the school board approved changes to the Hulbert Public School Board policies regarding Community Relations, and the Transfer Policy.
The board approved adding two sub-accounts for the activity fund for the boys' and girls' golf teams.
What's next
The HPS Board of Education will hold its next meeting on March 14 at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.