The Hulbert School Board met on July 14 to approve different agenda items, ranging from various hires to booster clubs.
Board members approved the Quarterback Club, which will serve as the high school’s official football booster club. They also voted to approve the application for Temporary Appropriations for the 2021-2022 school year.
Superintendent Jolyn Choate will serve as compliance coordinator for Title IX, Section 505, and Title II, as well as Title VI.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Tahlequah Public Schools for alternative education classes for grades 7-12.
Members gave the nod to the Edmentum online curriculum for student credit, though board member Jamie Tannehill expressed concerns about its compatibility with in-person curriculum.
“Edmentum had my child doing an Algebra 2 course when she was supposed to be doing Algebra 1 with the rest of the in-person class,” she said.
The confusion allowed her daughter to get ahead for the next year, but left her struggling in the class.
The board approved a contact with Common Goals, which is the company Hulbert uses for its student informational system.
Amanda Burke was hired as the vocational-agriculture teacher, Cameron Jones as the IT director, Brenda Mullins as a teacher’s assistant, and Brian Williams Jr. as a lay assistant coach for the Riders’ football team.
