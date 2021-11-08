HULBERT – Members of the Hulbert Public School Board of Education said they were excited to unveil the school's new logo during Monday night's meeting.
The Riders logo had been a concern for years because of its resemblance to the University of Wyoming’s Cowboy mascot.
“This would cure our copyright issue we have with the University of Wyoming,” said board member Rachel Dallis.
HPS Superintendent Jolyn Choate said the change would come gradually, as it will take time and money to completely switch from the old logos. Choate canvassed Hulbert families to make sure the community would support the change.
“They loved it,” she said.
HPS Board President Steve Carey noted it is important to make sure communities are on board with these kinds of changes.
The new logo looks similar to the old one. In the old logo, the horse's tail faces down, and in the new one, it faces up. The new one has the rider's arm raised in the air, hand visible. In the old one, the rider holds a cowboy hat in his hand. The reins of the horse are also now visible, and the neck of the horse is curved inward at a higher degree with more tufts of hair shooting out of its mane.
In other business, the board voted to approve dates for all 2022 school board meetings, which will take place the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m.
They voted to approve Kelly Brown and Choate as administrators of the commercial credit card account at Arvest Bank in Pryor, and Choate as signor on the Impact Aid application for the 2023 school year.
Choate also provided a copy of a new transfer policy, which was not voted on at that point in time.
“I wanted to provide the board this information. I also put in sample documentations as far as student transfers are concerned. In visiting with the elementary principal., we talked about capacity,” she said. “There is a 20-student per classroom capacity limit, but that’s been waived, maybe because of a shortage of teachers. I won’t stretch beyond 24. I’ll have more info for you. This is the [Student Bar Association’s] recommendation.”
They also voted to hire Charles Shatwell to serve as the high school’s student resource officer.
What's next
Hulbert Public Schools will meet on Dec. 13 at the high school at 5:30 p.m.
