On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Hulbert School Board of Education met to approve budget items, as well as personnel, transfers, and employee contracts.
HPS Jolyn Choate informed the board that the Rider Mommas, a fundraising group, collected $3,700 for the district in light of the Hulbert's recent financial setback regarding misappropriation of funds by two former employees.
Choate told the board about the 85 middle school and high school students who made the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and the 59 who were listed on the Principal’s Honor Roll, and named the Honor Students of the Graduating Class of 2022. Lillian Chambers and Breanna Hampton are co-valedictorians, and Miranda Potts, salutatorian. She announced the Elementary Spelling Bee Champions, Gavin Rankin and Osvaldo Landeverde. She also reported the sixth-grade Academic Team is the runner-up district champ.
Hulbert High School Principal Botts gave the drop-out report for the 2021 cohort; the district had four drop-outs.
Hulbert Elementary Principal Morphis gave the board information on student scores in I-station and said the site is seeing good growth and closing of gaps with the program.
Other items the board discussed and passed were: updates and changes to the HPS Board Policies on Personnel, transferring funds from the Miscellaneous Activity Account to other Sub Activity Accounts that were found to have disparities in regards to recent findings; hiring Cody Hubbard as a temporary social studies teacher; extending the superintendent’s contract; and accepting the resignation of social studies teacher, Tyler Teague.
What's next
The Hulbert Board of Education will meet on Monday, Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.