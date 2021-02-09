The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education met Monday to address the rehiring of Hulbert School Principals Taf Morphis and Chad Botts for the 2021-2022 school year.
The board also passed items that will renew routine contracts into next year.
The short-staffed board, due to the inclement weather, decided to table the decision to renew the contracts of the two principals, but not after a quorum convened in executive session for an hour to discuss the matter.
Superintendent Jolyn Choate said she supports bringing back both principals, who are seen favorably in the community.
Morphis was the Ben Franklin Science Academy Teacher of the Year in 2007, a Rooster Award Winner from the Oklahoma Principal's Academy, and Hulbert Administrator of the Year 2016-2017. Botts was hired as principal a year ago after having served as interim superintendent.
The board addressed encumbrances for the general fund, child nutrition, building fund, and the sinking fund for debt, which all passed. They also passed a measure to clear a space for future fundraisers.
Members approved the calendar for the 2021-'22 school year, which will be posted on the school website. Bledsoe, Hewett, and Gullekson won the contract to perform the 2020-'21 audit.
Board members also approved the Oklahoma Teacher and Leadership Effectiveness License Agreement for the upcoming year, which will oversee the district's teacher evaluations pertaining to curriculum.
They will also continue their contract with Barlow Education Management services in order to work with federal programs. Ruth Kelley won a contract for school pictures.
What's next
The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the school auditorium.
