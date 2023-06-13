HULBERT – The Hulbert School Board of Education met Monday, June 12 to discuss teacher hirings, roof repairs, and donation allocation error.
During the regular meeting, the board approved the transfer of $1,250 from the school’s miscellaneous account and $1,250 from the employee fund account over to the baseball account. Before the vote, Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate explained the “funny story” behind this transfer.
“[Lake Region Marketing Director] Glen Clark [] ... dropped off a check in the amount of $2,500. This was after the LREC had their annual meeting,” said Choate.
Choate said she and the staff were unsure of what to do with the check, so she called Clark who told her to “do whatever you want with it.” Choate then had half the money deposited into the school’s miscellaneous account and half into the employee fund account.
“And then, lo and behold, baseball comes to us to order something,” said Choate. “[Activity Clerk Kelly Brown] says, ‘You don’t have any money.’ [And they say,] ‘Well, what about the $2,500 from LREC?’”
As it turned out, Choate explained, Clark apologized and told Brown he was given the check to drop off, thinking it was a $1,000 gift to HPS for use of their facilities for LREC’s annual meeting. This was a different check earmarked for Hulbert athletics, specifically baseball.
“And Glen has since then, too, brought me the $1,000 check,” said Choate.
Roof work is set to begin at several buildings on HPS campus.
“Roofing materials ... were delivered this past week,” said Choate.
Choate said work would have started on the auditorium Monday if it had not been for the rain chances. Work did begin on another building, she said, because draining issues were discovered when the roofers arrived.
In regard to the other items of the agenda, the board voted to approve:
• A contract with the Oklahoma Schools Insurance Group for general liability insurance for the 2023-’24 school year. Choate said the figure for that contract did include an increase of 25%.
• A contract with the Oklahoma School Assurance Group for worker comp insurance for the 2023-’24 school year.
• Concurrent online classes through Edmentum.
• The list of activity fund accounts for the 2024 school year.
• Cara Jolyn Choate, district superintendent, as purchasing agent for the Hulbert Independent District, authorized representative for all federal programs including E-Rate, Child Nutrition, and PL-874, and designated custodian for the general fund, building fund, child nutrition fund, sinking fund, activity fund, bond fund, and all other school programs and activities not listed for the 2023-’24 school year.
• Indian Capital Technology Center instructors Andrea McElmurry and Jessica McKinney as adjunct instructors for academic credit in anatomy; and Amanda Butler and Gil Brown as adjunct instructors for academic credit in advanced science and math courses for the 2023-’24 school year.
• The memorandum of understanding between Tahlequah Public Schools and Hulbert Public Schools for alternative education classes for the 2024 school year.
• The bids for milk for Child Nutrition for the 2024 school year. Only one milk bid was received, pricing a 1/2 pint of regular milk at 39.09 cents, chocolate milk at 41.81 cents, and apple and orange juice at 29 cents each.
A vote on the JOM meeting dates for the 2024 school year was removed from the agenda. Choate explained this was added to the agenda in error, as the dates were already previously approved.
Out of executive session, the board approved the superintendent’s contract and the hiring of an early childhood teacher and a JOM resource teacher for the 2024 school year.
What’s next
The next Hulbert School Board meeting is tentatively scheduled for Monday, July 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.