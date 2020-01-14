HULBERT - Members of the Hulbert Public School Board were recognized for their service during Monday night's regular meeting.
"I'm really appreciative of the great BOE we have, and am excited to honor so many community members and students for their efforts in making HPS a great school," said Superintendent Scott Kempenich.
Gifts the board received included an ornament, backpacks, pull overs, mugs, and cards from students.
"From your community, me and the school, we thank you," said Kempenich.
As for finances, the superintendent told the board, "We're right in line with the last three years."
"The last of the FEMA money came in Friday; $47,000 just came in," he said. "This is the last bit of reimbursement for our cafeteria/tornado shelter from the 2015 bond project. And Impact Aid is late and not just here at Hulbert."
The consent agenda passed, which included minutes from the last meeting, financial report, and encumbrances from the General Fund, Building Fund and Child Nutrition Fund.
The Gifted and Talented ninth- through 12th-grade students were approved to visit Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The Teacher of the Year award eligibility was also approved.
"In order to be eligible for HPS Teacher of the Year, a teacher has to be here for two semesters. So a second-year HPS teacher is eligible, but not a first-year HPS teacher," he said.
The resignation of School Resource Officer Tanner Hendley was accepted. He is working full time for Cherokee County now.
No action was taken on an agenda item regarding the superintendent's contract.
"The Board of Education is wanting to revisit my contract at the end of this year so a full first year is completed before they act on the current contract which is a two-year contract," said Kempenich.
Jeff Mueller with ServePro gave a brief presentation about their services. Kempenich said he had ServePro in place at his last school and they came out and handled a problem immediately.
What's next
The next Hulbert School Board meeting will be Monday, Feb. 10, at 5:30 p.m. in the School Auditorium.
