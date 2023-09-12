HULBERT – The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education, during a meeting Monday, Sept. 13, repealed the district's new backpack policy after returning from executive session.
The policy, which prohibited students from bringing their backpacks and purses into classrooms, was originally put into place during the July meeting in an attempt to eliminate contraband.
Hannah Sierra, a math teacher at Hulbert High School, expressed concern on her behalf as well as that of other teachers, about changing the backpack policy.
"I also feel that maybe we haven't given it an appropriate time to be implemented," Sierra said. "This is only, technically, the beginning of the fourth week of ... school. It takes 21 days to form a habit. So with that being said, with the weekend interruptions, it's going to take a little longer, and I think they're adjusting well to it."
Sierra said she noticed students were sharing fewer snacks and drinks they brought into classrooms – and therefore fewer germs. Besides the sanitary reasons and fewer distractions the policy was providing, Sierra said not having backpacks made her, as a teacher, feel safer.
"It's been a lot less of a tripping hazard and anxiety for us [teachers]. I feel safer in my classroom," Sierra said. "I don't feel like there's going to be something in that backpack that's going to harm me [or harm others], and being one of the teachers who did witness some of the situations with the drugs, and being at the frontline of that and watching students be unresponsive, I fully agree that they don't need [the backpacks]. It's not necessary."
Shelby Tannehill, a senior at Hulbert High School, also spoke about her concerns with the policy, while presenting a petition signed by 138 of her high school and middle school peers.
"People are still using contraband, such as vapes and illicit drugs, and now not only do I have to wait for the people smoking in the big stall, I also have to negotiate getting in my locker and getting everything I need for class, while 10 other people around me are smushing together trying to do the same, all in a span of five minutes, while my next class might be at the end of the hallway, upstairs, in the auditorium, or all the way down [at the end]," Shelby said.
Shelby said while the policy might have some good qualities, she believes it has been inefficient and disruptive to student life and classroom teachings, as if items are forgotten, students must ask to leave to retrieve the stuff from their lockers.
"School is meant to prepare us for the next step, college or trade school then our career," Shelby said. "Me, personally, I hope to go to law school and be an attorney. When I walk into that courtroom, I can bring my briefcase and files with me. My father was an ironworker, and he was expected to bring his tool bag with him. Nurses working overnight shifts usually carry a bag of belongings with them to work, and even prisoners are allowed to keep some of their personal effects on them."
The board approved the decision to repeal the policy, effective Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The board approved a 307 for the Fund 11 General Fund and for Fund 21 Building, as well as the estimate of needs. Hulbert Superintendent Jolyn Choate said the estimate was the prediction of what would have been spent by the district, but since the district spent more than the allotted amount, the board had to approve two 307s to legally allow them to spend more than what was initially estimated.
Grant Cleary, Hulbert ag teacher, was approved to travel out of state with students for contests in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Sept. 26.
The board accepted a change order with DK Haney for continuation of repairs to the elementary building's roof.
A policy in regard to medical marijuana was changed at the Monday meeting. Choate said they did not have a medical marijuana policy, but after the OSSBA sent one out, the board decided to add it into the policy.
"It's not a state requirement that schools have it, but we are seeing more and more students – minors – who have a medical marijuana card," Choate said.
The policy prevents medical marijuana from being used and administered by the student on school campus, which is in compliance with the state law.
The board approved to enter into a memorandum of understanding with CREOKS Mental Health Services Inc., which will provide services for students who experience trauma, such as the death of a teacher or if a student is placed in DHS custody.
An agreement was accepted for the renewal with the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, which was originally brought into play last year.
Several hires and resignations also took place at the meeting.
What's next
The Hulbert School Board of Education will meet again Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the auditorium.
