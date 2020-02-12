The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education met on Monday night, with member Cody Marsh and president Steve Carey absent due to illness.
Rehiring the two principals, Taf Morphis and Chad Botts, was tabled until the March meeting so the full board can discuss it. Present were Rachel Dallis, vice president; Marty Wynn, clerk; and Sasha Qualls.
In the superintendent's finance report, Scott Kempenich said they've had the first revenue collection, but there's still more impact aid to come.
"We're pretty close to where we were last year," Kempenich said. "We had a $1,220 raise for all certified educators and the normal step raise depending where they are at on the scale. We have managed an almost flat expenditure for the year - $7,000 over last year at this time - with the pay raises.
This will help us in looking at hiring additional teachers for next year."
He said local tax collection is down $100,000 from last year at this time.
"We're not sure why, but hoping it balances out as we move further through year," said Kempenich.
The library is in the process of rebuilding the entire library system since the computer system crashed across the school.
"We've come across books not checked out for more than a decade," said Kempenich. "We can't dispose of them, so I've talked to our lawyer who suggested we surplus sell them and dispose of what's left, following the law."
The Above and Beyond award was given to Rex Jordan, who was not able to attend the meeting, for supporting Hulbert Schools, including a $6,000 Cherokee Nation donation. Also recognized was Eric Graalfs, who helped get the school lunch debt paid off for all students and got band uniforms donated from Broken Arrow.
"He's just willing to help however needed," said Kempenich.
Students from Shady Grove and Norwood Schools visited Hulbert on Monday to consider where they might like to attend middle and high school, and visits will again occur Feb. 27 for those interested. Also coming up is the county livestock show on Feb. 19-24.
School trips, fundraisers and the consent agenda were passed, including baseball with custom license plates; clothing such as hoodies, polos, T-shirts, and hats; and a dinner. Fast pitch softball is hosting a float trip raffle at Arrowhead Floats, ROHC Stars will have a Valentine Dance, and the e-sports team will host a Smash Bros Tournament.
Day trips include the Senior Trip on May 6 to Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, and FFA students will attend the Crowder Community College Aggie Day competition in Leadership and Speaking on March 5.
Items also passed were: annual agreements with auditors Sanders Bledsoe and Hewett; teacher evaluations with OKTLE; Title VI parent advisory committee by-laws; combining the the Native American Parent Committee with the Johnson O'Malley committee; Ruth Kelley for school pictures; and ADPC for financial accounting/payroll software and support for 2020-21.
"I recommend we stay with ADPC. This year we had everything crash. Without this system as a back up, we would have lost everything," Kempenich said.
