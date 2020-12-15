On Dec. 14, the Hulbert Board of Education gathered for its final meeting of the year, and despite the pandemic, expressed excitement for the future.
During the superintendent's report, Jolyn Choate said the Chromebooks finally arrived.
"We should have even more coming by the end of the week, so in the event that we have to go virtual, we should be prepared. We already have quite a few families that have chosen the distant learning option," said Choate.
Following this, all agenda items that concerned the board were approved without contest.
Chad Botts, athletic director, gave both the annual college remediation report and the drop-out report. Both gave a very positive look to the Riders.
"Of all of our graduates, the average GPA was 3.38," said Botts. "Of all of the students, we only had two that brought concern, but they also wound up succeeding. We had no dropouts among our students."
Next, the board took no action on Hulbert's Public School Bullying Prevention Policy because no changes were needed. They also approved the regular meeting dates for 2021, but those dates were not stated explicitly.
The final public order of business was talks of construction for roofs on many of the buildings. Work is underway on some of the projects, and there should be no expenses for the school outside of the deductible.
The board conducted a superintendent evaluation on Choate, which they approved following a 20-minute executive session.
What's next
The next Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education meeting is Monday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.