HULBERT – The Hulbert Public School Board of Education met on June 29 to hire a handful of new employees, approve encumbrances, and discuss different plans for the coming school year due to COVID-19.
The first order of business was the approval of the minutes, General Fund Encumbrances 246-254, Building Fund encumbrances 70-72, Child Nutrition Fund Encumbrances of 31, and Sinking Fund Encumbrances. These were passed unanimously.
Five new employees were hired. Angel Nguyen was hired as a cook; Dylan Harmon, as both a football and wrestling lay coach; Earl Green as a 90-day temporary maintenance and custodian worker; Mary Cole for temporary summer help during July; and Jamie Kirk for temporary summer help.
After the meeting was adjourned, the board members discussed with the community their plan for next school year. Although nothing is set in stone at the moment, Superintendent Jolyn Choate did her best to relay any ideas the board had thus far.
“School is still planning on starting at the scheduled time,” said Choate. “This could change, however. We’re planning on having masks and only certain entrances will be open to try to separate students as much as possible. We have a leadership team that has been established and they are working on a plan.”
Using the fund from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, school officials are developing a plan for at home studying.
“It will look much different if it happens again this year,” said Choate. “This is because last year, schools closed right before state testing. If it happens this year, it will probably be during the learning process and not the testing. Not a lot of new concepts are introduced after that time. We have used those funds to purchase laptops to ensure that every household can access school remotely.”
Hulbert schools have also submitted a request for additional funds.
Along with this, Hulbert plans to have the last Monday of each month designated to online learning and to be remote.
“This is to allow the students to get used to online learning from home,” said Choate. “If it becomes a more permanent thing next school year, we would like students to be ready for it.”
What's next
The next Hulbert Public School board meeting will take place on July 13 at 5:30 p.m.
