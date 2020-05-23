Hulbert slowly getting back to normal

Hulbert officials say businesses have reopened, and residents there are still following protocols.
Trustee Tristan Brave said the town is slowly but surely getting back to normal, but every decision that's made is reflected through safety measures for everyone.
"You still see people following social distancing in the store, and employees are helping in keeping everything sanitized," said Brave. "I think people are doing very well in all of this."
Police Chief Casey Rowe said officers are scanning traffic and back on their regular schedules.
"The officers are back in full force and working traffic. They're trying to keep that safety for the public, and we're not back to normal, but we are back working," said Rowe.
Hulbert city offices and the Splash Pad remain closed, while the playground equipment and the volleyball net in the park have reopened.
"As far as a date for the splash pad to open, right now, it's just a wait-and-see kind of deal," said Brave. "We want to ensure the safety of all of our residents and just be smart about this."
Rowe said HPD had a decrease in call volumes in the midst of COVID-19, and they haven't made an arrest in roughly two months.
"We're trying to slow people down because during that time, we had cars going 20-30 mph over the speed limit," said Rowe. "We're back open and we're back patrolling and getting things under control."
While Hulbert Public Works Authority and the city of Hulbert lobby is still closed, Brave said residents can still make payments over the phone, online, or in the dropbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.