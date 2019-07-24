Hulbert students log 1,228 hours on the books

HULBERT - Students participating in the Hulbert Community Library's Summer Reading Program absorbed the printed word for 1,228 hours over the past two months, and the top readers were awarded prizes during an end-of-program party Tuesday.
Pam Davis, librarian, said she had so many reading logs turned in that it took her all night to come up with the calculations.
"Good job," Davis said to the group of students patiently sitting on the floor. "I mean, we had so many reading logs turned in, it was awesome."
The preschool-aged children accounted for 330 hours of the reading; school-age kids accounted for 735 hours; and the teenagers read a total of 163 hours. The bookworms with the most minutes logged got to take home prizes and bragging rights.
The reading winners in the preschool category were Reagan Froncek, first place; Lily and Paige Goodman, second place; and Marina Johnson, third place. The school-age student winners included Glenna Thompson, first place; Logan Harris, second place; and Aiden McWhirt, third place.
The teenage winners were led by Megan Brown, first place; Haley Johnson, second place; and Nathen Hills, third place.
After the top readers were announced, the library drew for prizes. Each time a student participated in an activity or event during the Summer Reading Program, he or she was allowed to enter their name for a range of different prices.
Kaden Rosamond and his siblings participated in every single SRP activity, allowing Kaden to take home a haul. His grandmother, Wadana Stacy, said Kaden "lives for the Summer Reading Program."
"From the time the summer reading program is over and all through school, he'll say, 'Grandma, when's the Summer Reading Program again? Is it summer reading program time?'" said Stacy. "They love the shows, they like the reading of the books, but they'd do it whether they got this stuff or not."
Kaden logged 1,260 minutes of reading, and said his favorite book was the "Magic Tree House" series of books.
"There's a magician that likes to read books and they found once, in a town called Frog Creek, a tree with a tree house on it that had tons of books," said Kaden. "And whenever they point at a picture in the book, they go to that place. In the first one, they went to the Jurassic period. They found a pterodactyl and they almost got trampled by dinosaurs."
The program is about much more than reading. The theme this year was "A Universe of Stories," coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. So over the course of the summer, students joined in on an array of space-related programs.
"We did some crafts this year," said Cherokee Lowe, HCL branch manager. "We've done experiments in the past, but this is the first year that we've really done crafts. We did model magic and we let the kids all make planets. We made two planets each time, so when they got done, we had a model of the whole solar system."
It's a common fear among parents and teachers that students over the summer will lose a large amount of the information they learned during school.
Lowe said students are often burned out on reading by the time summer arrives, so providing fun activities to engage them can encourage them to pick the books back up.
The students were able to witness Stephen Cox's Super Science, a show filled with science experiments; a show performed by Robert Morris, a magician; and the Hanson Family Jugglers, a family from Iowa that holds multiple world-records in acrobatics.
"It's just trying to keep their minds active, because I feel like they turn to mush when they're at home and not doing anything," said Lowe. "So we're trying to show them juggling and things like that, and then maybe they're interested in juggling, then they do read a book about juggling and then learn how to actually juggle."
Check it out
For more information about the Hulbert Community Library, call 918-772-3383.
