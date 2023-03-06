Hulbert High school students took a trip to the Capitol to be a part of Film Day on Feb. 28.
The Oklahoma Film and Music Office partnered with the Oklahoma Motion Picture Alliance to present Film Day at the Capitol. This event brought together state legislators and the state's film industry for an afternoon of insightful demonstrations and fellowship. Highlighting the economic impact of the film and television industry in Oklahoma.
Hulbert High School had the only high schoolers in attendance. Invited by the Spread Your Wings program, a nonprofit founded by Blake Pocquette, a Cherokee tribal member. Spread Your Wings works with students all across the country helping students explore job opportunities and learn skills with in the entertainment industry.
Hulbert's Gifted and Talented teacher Rachel Purget, who also works with in the film industry and is a member of the Screen Actors Guild, escorted students through the Capitol and gave them a crash course on how to network. The students were able to meet movers and shakers of the film industry and have one on one conversations with some of the best in the business.
"The film industry has a place for everyone depending on your various skills; hair & makeup, wardrobe, woodworking, electrical, special effects, production, editing, lighting, writing… and the list goes on. I just want to show my students all the different possibilities available within the film industry right here in Oklahoma," said Purget.
The students were on the second floor rotunda when Rep. Scott Fettgatter stepped out of the committee and announced the news that House Bill 1362 - which would more than double the cap for the state film incentive - had passed out of committee, and the rotunda erupted in cheers and applause. The trip to the Capitol will always be remembered by these Hulbert High School students.
