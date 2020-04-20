Hulbert Public School's Student Wellness Action Team partnered with pre-K and kindergarten students before spring break to provide education on healthy living.
SWAT members researched the nutritional value of carrots and shared what they learned with the students. SWAT members discussed the importance of healthy eating and the benefits of carrots as students creatively developed carrot artwork by painting their hands and feet to resemble a carrot.
In addition to nutrition education, SWAT members stressed the importance of staying active during long periods of inactivity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children be active at least 60 minutes a day in addition to consuming adequate amounts of fruits and vegetables. It is also important to incorporate 10 minutes of physical activity for every one hour of sedentary behavior.
SWAT students wanted to make sure that younger students incorporated physical activity after sitting for a long period of time. SWAT students partnered with a pre-K or kindergarten student and went on a walk. SWAT members shared their favorite ways to be active and discussed the importance of physical activity with their partners.
"SWAT students are role models for our younger kids," said Dana Hutson, Hulbert SWAT mentor. "It is important for our older students to share with their peers the importance of healthy living."
For more information on nutrition and physical activity, visit shapeyourfutureok.com. Hulbert SWAT is a partner of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County.
