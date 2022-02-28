Hulbert teachers win grant for classroom materials

Hulbert educators raised $5,393 in classroom materials in the last month through DonorsChoose, a nonprofit that allows donors to direct money to public school projects. The Classroom Learning and School Supplies Grant was received by Lindsay Baker, Sheila Chester, John Martin, Joni Martin, Loni Ratliff, and Hannah Sierra.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education dedicated $6 million in federal funds to help classroom teachers acquire resources for their students through DonorsChoose. Pre-K through 12th grade teachers can apply for projects up to $800.
