Hulbert teen graduates from Oklahoma School for the Deaf

SULPHUR — April Pennel graduated May 19 from the Oklahoma School for the Deaf.
She is the daughter of Charles Pennel of Hulbert. After graduation, she plans to attend college.
The OSD 2021 graduating class included Pennel, Brian Samuel Chavez, Jordan Dean Scism, Kayleah Emme Chebultz, Dallas Lowry, Shealee Junger, Alejandra Medina Crouch, Isaiah Cristopher Holt, Jasmie Reininger and Krenchy Junior Lokeijak.
“Seeing the Class of 2021 graduate is especially rewarding for not only our teachers but for every staff member at OSD,” OSD Superintendent Chris Dvorak said. “This year has been so challenging. I am proud of the dedication of our staff throughout this school year and the perseverance of our graduates. This class has always been one of those special classes, and it is fitting that they overcame one of the greatest challenges of our lifetime.”
OSD is a division of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, a state agency that assists Oklahomans with disabilities through vocational rehabilitation, education, employment, independent living programs and the determination of medical eligibility for disability benefits.
OSD has been located in Sulphur since 1908. OSD provides residential and day school educational services at no charge for students who are deaf or hard of hearing. The school provides a range of outreach programs, including pre-school programs and onsite consultation for public school students, their families, public school districts and communities statewide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.