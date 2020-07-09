HULBERT – The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a July 9 meeting, agreed to purchase a 22-inch tilt trailer.
Hulbert Public Works Authority Superintendent Justin Hamby explained how the $7,390 trailer would make it easier and safer for workers.
“I’ve got ramps built and we’ve had to redo that tailgate once on the dump trailer. It’s too heavy with the way it’s made, and we’re trading one in for a $1,500 trade-in. So the price is actually going to be $5,890,” Hamby said.
A request from Andrea and Mickey McGowan was tabled until August’s meeting. Trustees were informed the McGowans had to attend another meeting.
Discussion and consideration was also tabled in regard to a right-of-way that runs through Plainview Drive.
In other business, Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe reported the HPD logged three county calls, six arrests, and three vehicle impoundments.
Out of 57 total contacts, 18 speeding tickets were issued.
What’s next
The regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is August 13 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.