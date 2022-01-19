Hulbert Public Schools announced on Wednesday, Jan. 19, that the district would move to virtual learning from Jan. 20-21 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“We received notification that a total of 14 Hulbert Rider teachers/paras have tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantined. The number of students who have been reported positive or are quarantining for all sites has reached beyond 25 percent,” wrote HPS Superintendent Jolyn Choate.
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, Woodall Superintendent Ginger Knight announced on Facebook that 12 students and two staff had tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and community members,” she said.
Tahlequah Public Schools announced that substitute teacher pay would be increased from $80 a day to $90 a day for certified teachers, and $80 for uncertified teachers. Amid increasing COVID numbers, school districts have struggled to keep classrooms open.
