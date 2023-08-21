HULBERT – A special election has been scheduled for Sept. 12 in Hulbert with a proposition that, if approved, would allow the clerk-treasurer position to be appointed.
According to town officials, no qualified applicants filed for the four year position by the July 27, 2023, deadline.
The last term of the position expired on April 13, 2023.
The proposition will read as follows: Shall the clerk-treasurer be appointed by the mayor with approval of the Board of Trustees?
Residents of Hulbert will vote at their normal polling precinct.
